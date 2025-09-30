England allrounder Chris Woakes announces retirement from international cricket

New Delhi: England allrounder Chris Woakes on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, saying that he’ll continue to play county cricket and explore franchise opportunities in the future. Woakes, 36, has represented England in 217 games since his debut in 2013. He took three wickets at Lord’s against New Zealand, helping England win the 2019 ICC Men’s World Cup.

He was also part of England’s 2022 World Cup victory, which saw them win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in Melbourne.

“The moment has come, and I’ve decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket,” Woakes said in a statement he shared on X.

In Test cricket, he played 62 matches, taking 192 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls, and scored a Test century against India at Lord’s in 2018.

In ODIs, he has taken 173 wickets in 122 matches, and in 33 T20 Internationals, he claimed 31 wickets. IANS

