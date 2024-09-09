England allrounder Moeen Ali retires from international cricket

New Delhi: England allrounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket after being left out of the white-ball series against Australia.

Moeen last represented England in their semifinal loss to India at the 2024 T20 World Cup in Guyana.

“I’m 37 years old and didn’t get picked for this month’s Australia series. I’ve played a lot of cricket for England. It’s time for the next generation, which was also explained to me. It felt the time was right. I’ve done my part,” Moeen said in a Daily Mail interview.

“I’m very proud. When you first play for England, you don’t know how many games you’re going to play. So to play nearly 300… My first few years were all about Test cricket. Once Morgs (Eoin Morgan) took over the one-day stuff, that was more fun. But Test cricket was the proper cricket,” he said.

Moeen made his white-ball debut for England on their 2014 tour of West Indies and went on to play 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is for the country in his 10-year career. He made his Test debut at the Lord’s against sri Lanka, and represented England in 68 Tests overall. He finishes with 6678 runs, including eight centuries and 28 fifties, and 366 wickets for England across the three formats. IANS

