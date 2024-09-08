Former captain Andrew Flintoff appointed coach of England Lions

New Delhi: Former captain Andrew Flintoff has been appointed as head coach of the England Lions’ team for the next 12 months. Fast-bowling all-rounder Flintoff played 79 Tests for England between 1998 and 2009, including being a hero for the side in their 2005 Ashes triumph. After his international career was over, Flintoff moved towards being a television presenter. But after suffering serious injuries in a horrific car crash while filming the Top Gear show in December 2022, Flintoff came back to the cricketing circuit, with support from men’s team managing director Rob Key. IANS

