England's Olly Stone replaces injured Mark Wood for second Test against Sri Lanka

London: England have named Olly Stone as injured pacer Mark Wood’s replacement in the playing 11 for the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Lord’s, starting on Thursday. The hosts have made only one change in their side after winning the opening Test by five wickets in Manchester.

Wood sustained a thigh injury in the first Test that ruled him out of the final match of the series. Meanwhile, Stone will play his first Test since 2021. The pacer has played three Test for England in his injury-hit career. However, after missing most of last season with a hamstring injury, Stone has played 28 matches across formats for Nottinghamshire and London Spirit this season, the second-most appearances for him in a single season.

“It’s been pretty frightening… the way he’s come in and bowled this summer is very exciting,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Stone as saying. “Hopefully, I can go out there and try to touch his speeds. He’s obviously up there with the fastest in the world so I’m not sure if I’ll match it - but I’ll give it a good shot.”(IANS)

