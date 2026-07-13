England captain Heather Knight to retire from international cricket after Lord’s Test

London: World Cup-winning England captain Heather Knight has announced that she will retire from international cricket after the ongoing one-off Test match against India at Lord’s, bringing curtains down on her 16-year career.

Knight made her England debut in 2010 and leaves the game as England women’s all-time record appearance maker, with 320 caps (15 Tests, 160 ODIs and 145 T20Is) to her name, scoring 7,988 international runs, with six centuries. Her maiden IT20 ton, at Canberra in 2020, saw her become the first English player to score hundreds in all three formats of the game. Agencies

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