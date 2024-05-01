ICC T20 World Cup: Fast-bowler Jofra Archer named in Jos Buttler-led England’s team

London: Fast-bowler Jofra Archer has been named in the Jos Buttler-led 15-member preliminary squad that will represent defending champion England in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Archer will be marking his return to international cricket for the first time in a year after recovering from his right elbow injury. Since 2021, he has faced several injury setbacks, ranging from stress fractures and recurring elbow issues to undergoing surgery following a mishap involving a fish tank.

The 29-year-old pacer's last appearance at the international level came over a year ago on England’s tour of Bangladesh in March 2023.

Left-arm spinning all-rounder Tom Hartley is the sole uncapped player and, along with batter Will Jacks, the only player not to feature at an ICC World tournament previously.

England Cricket said that selected players, currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will return in time for the series against Pakistan, which gets underway at Headingley on May 22.

The World Cup squad will fly to the Caribbean on May 31 ahead of England’s opening group match against Scotland at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, on June 4.

England Squad:

Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood. IANS

