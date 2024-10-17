England star batter Joe Root hits career-high rating in ICC Men’s Test Batter rankings

Dubai: England’s star batter Joe Root has further cemented his place among the all-time greats by achieving a new career-high rating on the latest ICC Men’s Test Batter Rankings.

Root’s extraordinary knock of 262 during England’s crushing victory over Pakistan in the first Test in Multan has propelled him to a personal best of 932 rating points. This achievement surpasses his previous high of 923 points, placing him among an elite group of only 16 players in the history of Test cricket who have reached a higher mark.

Root’s dominant position at the top of the rankings now sees him lead by over 100 points, with teammate Harry Brook climbing 11 places to share second place with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. IANS

Also Read: Harry Brook, Joe Root’s record-breaking stand puts England in sight of big win over Pakistan

Also Watch: