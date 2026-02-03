England Triumphs in Nail-Biting Finish Against India in Third Mixed Disability T20I

Greater Noida: England held their nerve in a measured run chase to secure a five-wicket victory over India in the third Mixed Disability T20I at the Shahid Vijay Pathik Stadium, moving 2–1 ahead in the five-match series.

Asked to bat first, India put up a competitive total of 147 for 7 from their 20 overs, built around a composed and commanding unbeaten innings from Majid. Batting through the innings, Majid scored 76 not out from 54 balls, striking three fours and five sixes as he anchored India’s effort after the early loss of wickets.

In reply, England paced the chase expertly, reaching the target at 148 for 5 with just one ball to spare. Wicketkeeper Angus Garant Brown set the tone at the top with a blistering 61 off 28 deliveries, an innings laced with five boundaries and six towering sixes that put immediate pressure on the Indian attack.

Also Read: India lose to Bangladesh in SAFF Under-19 Women’s Championship 2026