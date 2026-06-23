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England’s WTC Final Hopes Suffer Blow as ICC Docks 12 Points for Slow Over Rate

England’s WTC final hopes suffered a setback after a 12-point penalty for a slow over rate in their defeat to New Zealand at The Oval.
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LONDON: England’s dreams of a maiden appearance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final suffered a blow after it was docked 12 points for maintaining slow over rate in the comprehensive defeat by New Zealand at The Oval on Sunday. “England interim captain Joe Root admitted the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing,” the governing International Cricket Council said in a statement. IANS

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