Wyndham Clark Captures U.S. Open Title in Career-Defining Triumph

NEW DELHI: Wyndham Clark captured his second U.S. Open title after surviving a tense back-nine battle to complete a wire-to-wire victory at windswept Shinnecock Hills on Sunday.

Clark, whose first major title came at the 2023 U.S. Open, carded a three-over 73 to finish at four-under 276, edging fellow American Sam Burns by a single stroke.

Starting the final round with a commanding six-shot lead, Clark saw his advantage shrink to just one stroke after a nervy front nine before steadying himself down the stretch.

The decisive moment came at the par-five 16th, where Clark found deep rough off the tee before holing a remarkable 24-foot birdie putt. A bogey at the 17th briefly reopened the contest, but he safely two-putted from 52 feet for par on the 18th to secure victory. Agencies

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