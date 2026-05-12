Eta becomes first female head coach to win Bundesliga game

MUNICH: Union Berlin’s Marie-Louise Eta became the first female head coach to win a game in European football’s top five men’s leagues as she oversaw a 3-1 victory against Mainz in the German Bundesliga on Sunday night.

Eta punched the air and joined her players to applaud Union’s fans as she celebrated her first win in the fourth game of her five-game tenure as interim coach.

“You’re happy, you want to win games. That’s always the case, and so it was today as well,” she told broadcaster DAZN when asked if it was a release of pressure. “The way it happened was great too, how we managed to pull it off.”

Late goals from Oliver Burke in the 88th minute and Josip Juranovic in stoppage time turned a draw into a win to move Union up to 12th in the Bundesliga table. Earlier, Mainz’s Sheraldo Becker had scored to cancel out Andrej Ilic’s opener for Union.

It was the first win for Union since March. Eta took over when the club fired Steffen Baumgart last month. She had one draw and two losses before Sunday’s win. Agencies

Also Read: Australian great Mal Anderson, first unseeded US Open champion, dies aged 91