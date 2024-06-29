Euro 2024: Bhaichung Bhutia hails Spain, Germany as favourites heading into knockout stages

New Delhi: The Round of 16 is all set to begin on Saturday. Following the impressive performances by teams like Germany and Spain, many are wondering if the 2024 Euros is the tournament where these giants will end their trophy drought.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, former Indian captain Bhaichung Bhutia revealed that he believes the Germans are the favourites heading into the knockout stages.

“I think Germany's got a history of, it's like Real Madrid in the Champions League. It's the same with Germany, Spain and Italy, they always do well in all these knockout matches. Germany definitely is one of the favourites and they've started very well and they look a very strong, balanced side and is one of the few teams that have really played so far very well,” Bhutia told IANS.

A lot of questions currently revolve around Kai Havertz and his place in the German national team. The striker has performed well and got a goal and an assist in the opening game. Despite the two contributions, many are hailing for the inclusion of Niclas Fullkrug in the side after the Dortmund forward scored the late equaliser against Switzerland to secure the top place in Group A.

“I think when the team is doing well, you don't want to make those changes upfront. Yes, we could have seen much more from Kai Havertz, especially getting a few more goals for them, but it's not happened I think it's linking the team well. The substitutes have come in and really delivered. I don't think they should make many changes in terms because it's really working well for them. It's just that he needs one or two goals to, you know, get him going,” he added.

Alongside Germany, Spain have looked a lot like their past self. They started the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Croatia and were the only team to win all their games in the Group Stage. They now face Georgia in the Round of 16 and can potentially be pitted opposite hosts Germany in the quarterfinals.

“I think there has been a great combination of youth and experience on their side. The captain (Alvaro Morata) has been fantastic. He's getting back to his form and he's got two young players( Yamal and Williams) at the side playing alongside him. I think Spain has been the best team so far but again, with the team and players, young players like that, when it gets going, when you're leading, when you score goals, when you're winning, it's a great thing.”

“How do you react when you're a goal down and when you are in that pressure kind of situation? That is a time we'll have to see if they're a goal down, what is the kind of reaction these younger players can bring in? And sometimes it's quite difficult for younger players. The mindset is a bit difficult when you concede,” concluded the former Indian striker. IANS

