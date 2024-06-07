Euro 2024: Curtis Jones, James Maddison dropped from England’s Euro squad

London: Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Tottenham’s James Maddison have reportedly been dropped from England’s squad for the Euro 2024. As per the Daily Mail report, both midfielders will not travel to Germany after being picked in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-member squad.

The final 26-man squad will be announced on Saturday after a friendly game against Iceland at Wembley Stadium in London.

After Maddison’s departure from the training camp, the hopes of Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen’s inclusion in the final squad have been boosted.

Additionally, Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is also expected to be dropped out of the squad following his first call up, the report added.

England will also be bolstered with Luke Shaw’s health update as he has stepped up his recovery from a hamstring injury. Manchester United defender has not played any match in the last three months but was picked in England’s extended squad.

Nevertheless, considering his history of injuries and prolonged inactivity, there are still questions about his availability for the competition.

However, Shaw has already made major progress in demonstrating his fitness before Southgate names his final 26-man roster for the competition on Saturday. IANS

Also Read: Italy held to scoreless 0-0 draw by Turkey in Euro 2024 warm-up

Also Watch: