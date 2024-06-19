Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe may miss remaining Group Stage games after breaking his Nose

Dusseldorf: France are facing the prospect of their skipper Kylian Mbappe missing the remaining Group Stage matches after he suffered an injury to his nose during their match against Austria in the Euro 2024 at the Merkur Spiel Arena, here on Monday night. The match saw the two-time Euro winner edge past their opponents with a 1-0 scoreline.

The game saw Mbappe suffer an injury after the French forward hit his nose on Austria defender Kevin Donsa which saw the France captain having to be subbed off. According to a report in The Guardian, Mbappe might miss the remaining two games in the group stage and will only be available for the side’s games in the knockout stages.

The French football federation confirmed in a statement that the striker has broken his nose and will be returning to the National team base camp and surgery is not needed as of now.

“Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Dusseldorf. The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture. IANS

