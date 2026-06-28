Every time he clears one level, we look for the next challenge, says Karthik on Sooryavanshi

London: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi thrives on challenges, adding that every time he clears one level, he’s always looking for the next thing which can challenge him in the cricketing world.

Sooryavanshi, 15, is currently on his first assignment with the Indian team for the ongoing T20I series in Ireland before heading to England for a five-match series beginning on July 1 in Durham.

The Rajasthan Royals batter earned his maiden India call-up on the back of a sensational IPL 2026 season, amassing 776 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 237.30, including 72 sixes. Sooryavanshi also showcased his pedigree at the junior level, scoring 175 in India’s victory over England in the final to clinch this year’s Under-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“Vaibhav is a precocious talent at such a young age. Every time he clears one level, we look for the next challenge. First, he did well in the Under-19 World Cup against smaller teams. Then he did well against major teams like Australia and England in the Under-19 World Cup knockouts.

“Then he came to the IPL 2026 league phase and dominated. Then we thought, let’s see him in big games. In the eliminator, he batted through about 12 overs. If he plays the first 10 to 12 overs, he almost sets the game up for his team. He did exactly that. He took down world-class bowlers like Pat Cummins.

“Every test you can put in front of him, he has passed with flying colours. He is extraordinary. His bat swing is beautiful. Vaibhav is a bit like Jasprit Bumrah, you don’t want to tamper with his natural bowling action and with Vaibhav, he has a great backlift. I hope whoever coaches him from here doesn’t change his bat swing,” said Karthik on Sky Sports. IANS

Also Read: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner confident ahead of Wimbledon title defence