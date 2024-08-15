Ex-England footballer Moses Swaibu reveals match-fixing approaches to top EPL players

New Delhi: Former England footballer Moses Swaibu, who once served time for his involvement in match-fixing, has come forward with alarming claims that at least five Premier League players have been approached by match-fixers.

Swaibu, who was convicted in 2015 for conspiracy to commit bribery following an undercover investigation by The Telegraph, has since turned his life around and now works to educate young footballers about the dangers of gambling and match-fixing. Between 2015 and 2019, he collaborated with the Premier League and Football Association (FA) to deliver integrity workshops aimed at protecting the next generation of players from falling into the same traps he once did.

During these sessions, Swaibu says he was confided in by several players, some of whom revealed they had been approached by match-fixers outside their training grounds or in London casinos, according to a Telegraph report.

“The players told me they gamble. They say, ‘I gamble because we’re sponsored by a gambling company, so why can’t I do it?” Swaibu was quoted in the report. IANS

