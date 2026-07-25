Newcastle United sign French starlet Aladji Bamba from Monaco on five-year deal

Newcastle: Premier League club Newcastle has completed the signing of France star Aladji Bamba from Monaco, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a five-year deal ahead of the new season.

The 20-year-old, who is capped by France at Under-20s level and is a current European Golden Boy nominee, has penned a five-year deal at St. James’ Park.

Aladji becomes the club’s fourth senior signing this summer following the recent additions of Ewen Jaouen, Bazoumana Toure and Sean Steur. He will wear shirt number eight.

“I’m very happy to be here – it’s a new challenge, and I can’t wait to get started. I was very excited when I heard Newcastle were interested in signing me. I know about the history of the club, and I’ve visited the stadium already, which is amazing. I can’t wait to be on the pitch there and hope to have some great times with the fans,” Aladji said in a statement released by the club.

“I’m excited to test myself in a new league, the biggest league in the world. I learned a lot last season, and now I feel ready for this new opportunity. I will give my all for this club,” he added. IANS

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