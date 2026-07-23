Rahmat Shah named Afghanistan’s new Test and ODI captain

Kabul: Seasoned batter Rahmat Shah has been appointed as Afghanistan’s new Test and ODI captain. Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been appointed as Rahmat’s vice-captain across both formats, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

Shah, 33, is replacing Hashmatullah Shahidi, who previously stepped down from the leadership role after leading the side in 55 ODIs since taking over in January 2022, with 27 of them ending in victories. He moves into the top job after serving as the team’s vice-captain in both red-ball and 50-over cricket since May 2021.

“The ACB appreciates Hashmatullah Shahidi’s valuable service, dedication, and leadership during his tenure as captain and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors. The Board also wishes Rahmat Shah Zurmati every success in his new role and looks forward to working with him towards achieving the team’s objectives,” the ACB said in its statement.

Under Shahidi’s leadership, Afghanistan enjoyed a remarkable run in ODI cricket, winning 27 out of 55 matches. His tenure was highlighted by a stellar sixth-place finish at the 2023 World Cup in India, marked by memorable wins against England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands.

A sixth-place finish in that tournament guaranteed led to them making their debut in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where they recorded another victory over England, though a crucial wash-out against Australia eventually halted their progression to the semi-finals. Shahidi’s tenue also included a maiden bilateral series victory over South Africa. The new leadership duo of Rahmat and Gurbaz will officially take charge during Afghanistan’s upcoming tour of Ireland in August, featuring a five-match ODI series.

“With extensive experience in international cricket, leadership, and the team’s overall structure, Rahmat Shah is well positioned to take on this important responsibility. The ACB is confident that his experience, leadership, and understanding of the team will help Afghanistan achieve further significant success. The Afghanistan Cricket Board wishes both Rahmat Shah Zurmati and Rahmanullah Gurbaz every success in their new leadership roles,” added the ACB. (IANS)

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