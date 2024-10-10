Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh breaks into top 10 of ICC men’s T20I rankings

Dubai: Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh broke into the top 10 of the ICC men’s T20I rankings following his three-wicket haul in the opening match against Bangladesh.

India cruised to a 49-run victory over Bangladesh in Gwalior, with Arshdeep and Varun Chakravarthy combining for six wickets and all-rounder Hardik Pandya the main architect with the bat courtesy of a quickfire 39 not out during the run chase.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep rose eight places to equal eighth on the updated list for T20I bowlers, reaching a new career-high rating, with experienced England spinner Adil Rashid still holding on to the No.1 ranking after the completion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June and England’s series with Australia at home last month.

On the other hand, Pandya’s 16-ball knock featuring five fours and two maximums helped the all-rounder climb four places to third overall on the latest rankings for T20I all-rounders and closing in on England’s Liam Livingstone (first) and Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee (second). IANS

