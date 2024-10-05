Fast bowler Nandre Burger ruled out of South Africa’s ODI squad against Ireland

New Delhi: Fast bowler Nandre Burger has been ruled out of the remainder of South Africa’s ongoing ODI series against Ireland and the upcoming Test tour of Bangladesh due to a lumbar stress reaction.

In a statement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said Burger, 29, experienced discomfort in his lower back, and subsequent scans revealed the injury. He will return home and undergo further assessments. CSA added that his replacement for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh will be announced in due course.

Burger made his men’s international debuts in all three formats in the space of 12 days in December 2023 against India, where he impressed everyone with his pace and swing. So far, he’s picked 14 wickets in three Tests, six scalps in five ODIs and a wicket in two T20Is. IANS

