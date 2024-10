IND VS BAN: India outclass Bangladesh in Kanpur, sweep test series

Kanpur: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 51 runs in the chase of 95 as India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets on the fifth day and won the series 2-0 at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Tuesday.

Despite two rain-affected days, the Indian team gave the local crowd plenty to cheer for as both bowlers and batters played their roles to perfection.

Chasing just 95 runs for victory, India’s top order began with an aggressive approach. Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma started the innings confidently. However, Rohit (8) fell early, caught at deep square leg attempting a slog-sweep. It was his fourth consecutive low score in the series.

Undeterred, Jaiswal continued to attack despite losing Shubman Gill (6) to a sharp delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Virat Kohli walked in with calm confidence and looked in supreme touch once again. His fluent strokeplay kept the momentum in India’s favour while Jaiswal continued to be the aggressor.

Jaiswal smashed 43 balls half-century, his seventh in Test cricket but departed after trying to slog sweep Taijul Islam. He attacked the spinners throughout and scored 51 in 45 balls adding 58 runs with Virat Kohli for the third wicket. Rishabh Pant had the final say in the match as he smashed a boundary off Taijul to seal the series.

Earlier, Day 4 saw a scintillating display of aggressive batting from India after Bangladesh was skittled out for 233 in their first innings. India, eager to push for a result, came out firing. Led by Rohit, Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the Indian lineup went on a record-breaking spree, notching up the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250 runs in Test history.

Jaiswal (72) and Rahul (68) scored half-centuries at a quick pace with India declaring at 285/9 in only 34.4 overs with a lead of 55 runs. Bangladesh spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared eight wickets among them.

Bangladesh, starting their second innings on Day 5 at 36/2, appeared determined to resist the Indian onslaught. Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque initially showed resilience but India’s bowlers soon took over.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, in tandem with pacer Jasprit Bumrah, launched a devastating attack on the Bangladeshi lineup.

Mominul’s dismissal for just 2, caught by KL Rahul off a perfectly placed delivery from Ashwin, triggered a collapse.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto fell victim to a reverse sweep off Jadeja, and soon the wickets began to tumble rapidly. Shadman, who had looked steady with a well-crafted half-century, edged one to slip, and Litton Das was caught behind off a sharp Bumrah delivery.

Within 35 minutes, Bangladesh’s hopes of survival crumbled and they were reduced to 130/9. The tail-end resistance from Mushfiqur Rahim (37) couldn’t save Bangladesh as Bumrah clean-bowled him with a lethal yorker to end the innings at 146. IANS

Scoreboard

Bangladesh: 1st innings- 233; India: 1st innings- 285/9 (dec)

Bangladesh: 2nd innings:

Shadman Islam c Jaiswal b Deep 50

Zakir Hasan lbw b Ashwin 10

Hasan Mahmud b Ashwin 4

Mominul Haque c Rahul b Ashwin 2

*Najmul Hossain Shanto b Jadeja 19

Mushfiqur Rahim b Bumrah 37

Litton Das c Pant b Jadeja 1

Shakib Al Hasan c and b Jadeja 0

Mehidy Miraz c Pant b Bumrah 9

Taijul Islam lbw b Bumrah 0

Khaled Ahmed not out 5

Extras: 9; Total: 146-10 (47)

FOW: Hasan (18-1, 7.1), Mahmud (26-2, 9.4), Haque (36-3, 13.3), Shanto (91-4, 27.2), Islam (93-5, 28.4), Litton (94-6, 30), Shakib (94-7, 31.2), Miraz (118-8, 36.3), Islam (130-9, 40.4), Rahim (146-10, 47)

Bowling:

Jasprit Bumrah 10 5 17 3

R Ashwin 15 3 50 3

Akash Deep 8 3 20 1

Mo. Siraj 4 0 19 0

Ravindra Jadeja 10 2 30 3

India: 2nd innings:

*Rohit Sharma c Mahmud b Miraz 8

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Hasan b Islam 51

Shubman Gill lbw b Miraz 6

Virat Kohli not out 29

Rishabh Pant not out 4

Total: 98-3 (17.2)

FOW:*Rohit (18-1, 2.1), Gill (34-2, 4.5), Jaiswal (92-3, 16)

Bowling:

Mehidy H Miraz 9 0 44 2

Shakib Al Hasan 3 0 18 0

Taijul Islam 5.2 0 36 1

MOM: Yashasvi Jaiswal

MOS: R Ashwin

