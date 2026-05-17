Fatima Sana Smashes Fastest Women’s T20I Fifty in 15 Balls as Pakistan Rout Zimbabwe in Karachi

Karachi: Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana smashed the fastest T20I half-century during the third game of a three-match series against Zimbabwe at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday night. Sana reached her fifty in just 15 balls and was unbeaten on 62 off 19 deliveries as Pakistan posted a mammoth 223 for four in 20 overs. The host romped to a 133-run victory and won the T20I series 3-0 after having claimed the ODI series by an identical margin.

The record for the fastest women’s T20I was previously held by New Zealand’s Sophie Devine, who had notched up her fifty off 18 balls against India in Bengaluru in 2015. Agencies

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