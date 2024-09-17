FC Barcelona Dani Olmo to miss four-five weeks with hamstring injury

Barcelona: FC Barcelona’s marquee summer signing Dani Olmo suffered an injury during the side’s 4-1 win over Girona on Sunday and the La Liga club has released a statement confirming the timeline of his return. “Tests conducted this Monday morning on Dani Olmo have revealed that the FC Barcelona forward has injured his right hamstring. He is expected to be unavailable for the next four to five weeks,” the club said. He will miss Thursday’s trip to AS Monaco in the Champions League and LaLiga games against Villarreal, Getafe, Osasuna and Alavés, as well as the European match against Young Boys before October’s international break. (IANS)

