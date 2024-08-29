La Liga: Dani Olmo scores on debut to help Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano

BARCELONA: A late goal by new signing Dani Olmo gave Barcelona a nervy 2-1 comeback victory at Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday, as the La Liga leader continued its perfect start to the season with a third consecutive win.

After missing Barca’s first two games as he was unregistered due to the club’s struggles to comply with LaLiga’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, Olmo came off the bench in the second half to give Barca the spark it needed on his debut after signing from RB Leipzig.

He struck the winner in the 82nd minute after Pedri’s goal on a counter-attack in the 60th minute had cancelled out Unai Lopez’s early opener for Rayo.

The win put Barcelona top of the standings with nine points from three games, two ahead of second-placed Villarreal. Rayo is eighth on four points.

Vallecas has not been a happy hunting ground for Barcelona in recent years and the Catalan giant has failed to win a league game at the raucous stadium on the outskirts of Madrid since November 2018. Agencies

