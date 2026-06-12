FC Barcelona Formally Submit Bid to Host 2029 Champions League Final

New Delhi: FC Barcelona have announced that they have formally submitted “the bid and complete dossier” to UEFA to apply for hosting the 2029 UEFA Champions League final. The proposal has been prepared in collaboration with Barcelona City Council, the Government of Catalonia and with the support of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), as host and co-organising association.

“FC Barcelona, together with Barcelona City Council, the Government of Catalonia and with the support of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), as host and co-organising association, has formally submitted to UEFA the bid and complete dossier to apply for hosting the 2029 UEFA Champions League Final,” the La Liga club said in a statement.

It said that “the submitted documentation includes all the technical, contractual and institutional requirements demanded by UEFA, as well as the necessary guarantees to demonstrate the organisational capacity of the Spotify Camp Nou and the city of Barcelona to host one of the most important sporting events in the world.”

With the submission of this dossier, the formal bidding process is completed. The decision now moves into UEFA’s hands, with the organisation set to begin “the evaluation phase of the different proposals submitted to determine which venue will be selected to host the 2029 Champions League final.”

The designation of the host venue for the 2029 UEFA Champions League Final is scheduled for the last quarter of this year. IANS

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