FC Barcelona Shuts Down Its Football Academies Across India, No Reason Cited

New Delhi: Renowned football club FC Barcelona has announced the closure of its academies in India from July 1, without providing any specific reasons for the decision. FC Barcelona’s presence in India began back in 2010 and since then thousands of youngsters have learned to play football in the Barca style and with the Club’s values.

Furthermore, India was the venue for two Barca Academy APAC tournaments in 2019 and 2020 and the academies have been an ever present in the 11 editions of the Barca Academy World Cup held in Barcelona during Easter Week.

“Thank you for everything India. The four Barça Academies in the Asian country will cease to operate from 1 July 2024. Barca would like to thank the families for the confidence shown in the project over the years as well as all the coaches, staff and Conscient Football, a unit of Conscient Sports, the Club’s partner in India for the Barca Academies over all these years,” read the statement by the club.

“FC Barcelona have informed the families involved in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune will cease to operate as Barca Academies from July 1,” it added. IANS

