Ferdinand Omanyala ruled out of Zurich Diamond League due to injury

NEW DELHI: Ferdinand Omanyala, who holds the African 100m record, is injured and has pulled out of this week’s Diamond League final in Zurich, the last event before the Tokyo world championships. The 29-year-old is one of 17 Kenyans to have qualified for Zurich where the globe’s top athletes will be compete on Wednesday and Thursday.

“I regret to inform you that I will be unable to participate in the Diamond League final,” Omanyala said on Monday, citing recent deep muscle, and hip and glute pain. Agencies

