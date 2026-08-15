Ferran Torres set for PSG move as Barcelona accept near €50m offer for Spanish forward

Barcelona: Barcelona has agreed to sell Spain’s World Cup final hero Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain for almost 50 million euros, Spanish media reported on Thursday.

The two European giants have reached a deal in principle for the 26-year-old forward to move to France on a five-year contract, media reported quoting Barcelona sources.

The remaining paperwork and the medical should be a formality, they said.

Torres, signed in 2021 from Manchester City for more than 55 million euros, has been used as a centre-forward, backing up Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, since Hansi Flick took over on the Barca bench in the summer of 2024. Agencies

Also Read: 6th All Assam Para Sports Meet to Kick Off in Guwahati on August 16