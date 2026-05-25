FIFA approves Iran’s request to shift World Cup base camp to Mexico

New Delhi: FIFA has approved Iran’s request to relocate its training base for the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States to Mexico, a move driven by growing concerns over travel logistics, visa procedures and wider geopolitical sensitivities surrounding the tournament.

The decision was announced by Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran chief Mehdi Taj. He confirmed that Iran received clearance following discussions with FIFA and tournament officials in Istanbul and a follow-up virtual meeting with senior FIFA representatives.

Iran had originally planned to set up its World Cup base in Tucson, Arizona, but the team will now operate out of Tijuana, Mexico, during the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

“All team base camps for the countries participating in the World Cup must be approved FIFA. Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, as well as the webinar meeting we had yesterday in the Tehran with the respected FIFA secretary general, our request to change the team’s base from the United States to Mexico was approved,” Taj said in a statement released by the federation.

Iranian football authorities believe the relocation will ease operational difficulties associated with entering and travelling through the United States during the competition. Federation officials indicated that establishing a camp in Tijuana could simplify visa processes for players, coaching staff and support personnel, while also improving travel flexibility. IANS

Also Read: Gulveer Singh Smashes His Own 5000m National Record with Silver at LA Track Festival