FIFA bans Panama football leader Arias again in fallout from fat-shaming comment

NEW DELHI: Days after Panama qualified for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA banned the country’s football federation president for failing to respect a previous ban imposed for fat-shaming a women’s national team star.

FIFA said Manuel Arias was “banned from all football-related activity for six months,” which will expire about four weeks before the World Cup kicks off in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Arias was barred from attending the World Cup draw on December 5 in Washington, D.C. which U.S. President Donald Trump is due to attend. FIFA said its disciplinary judges also imposed a fine of 20,000 Swiss francs ($25,000) on the Panamanian official for not complying with its ethics committee’s previous ruling that banned him for six months into July. No details were given of how he breached the ban. Agencies

