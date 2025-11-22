Guwahati Test: Bavuma Expects Batting-Friendly Start Against India

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma believes the Guwahati pitch for the second Test against India has all the traits of a typical subcontinental surface. According to him, the wicket is likely to assist batters over the first two days before the spinners begin to dominate. Bavuma also hinted that he would prefer to bowl first if South Africa wins the toss.

With South Africa on the brink of winning a Test series in India after two decades, the skipper said the dressing-room atmosphere is upbeat following their victory in the first Test in Kolkata.

“The mood is buoyant among the boys. We’re excited to replicate our performance from the first Test and to be part of the first-ever Test match here in Guwahati,” Bavuma added.

Guwahati will host an early start, with play beginning at 9:00 AM, making the toss potentially significant. The first hour of each day’s play will be a critical phase, bringing both teams’ pacers into the spotlight. However, Bavuma downplayed its overall impact. “The toss isn’t as big a factor as it once was, but of course you still want to win it. Batting on Day 1 and Day 2 offers an advantage, though not a decisive one,” he said.

Commenting on the altered match-day schedule, the Proteas skipper said his team is prepared for the change. “It’ll be something new- having tea before lunch- but it doesn’t change much. From a cricketing point of view, it’s just about adjusting to a shorter first break of 20 minutes instead of the usual 40,” Bavuma explained.

