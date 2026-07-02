FIFA celebrates Didier Deschamps’ historic milestone

New York [US]: France head coach Didier Deschamps etched his name into the record books after becoming the head coach with the most victories in FIFA World Cup history, following France’s commanding 3-0 win over Sweden in the Round of 32.

The milestone was acknowledged by the FIFA World Cup on X, which celebrated Deschamps’ remarkable achievement.

“Didier Deschamps records the most wins of any Head Coach in FIFAWorldCup history,” FIFA World Cup posted on X.

Didier Deschamps, returning to the touchline after missing the final group game due to personal bereavement (following his mother’s funeral), watched his side systematically dismantle a stubborn Swedish defence. (ANI)

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