FIFA chief Infantino Hails Messi’s ‘Timeless Brilliance’ After Record-Equalling Feat

New Delhi: FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has lauded Lionel Messi for equalling Miroslav Klose of Germany at the top of the all-time scoring list at the FIFA World Cup, saying this record speaks of the Argentine's "timeless brilliance."

Messi was already making history by taking the field against Algeria in the Group J opener as he made a record sixth finals appearance. He further added to his legacy by scoring an exquisite hat trick to level Klose's historic scoring mark.

"Messi has arrived in style, scoring his first FIFA World Cup hat-trick! An amazing, capacity crowd witnessed greatness as the defending world champions got off to a winning start against Algeria," Infantino, who was spotted in the stands applauding Messi’s goal, shared on Instagram.

Also Read: Argentina Cruise Past Algeria as Lionel Messi Matches Klose’s World Cup Mark