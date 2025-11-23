FIFA expels Dominican club from top flight over match manipulation

NEW DELHI: The FIFA Disciplinary Committee expelled Atletico San Cristobal from the top-flight Dominican Football League (LDF) on Friday for alleged match manipulation. In a statement, FIFA said the club had engaged in activities relating to the manipulation of football matches and competitions, breaching Article 20 of the Disciplinary Code.

The club will be demoted to the second division, the LDF Expansion League, next season.

Football’s global governing body also ordered the Dominican Republic Football Association to establish an educational programme aimed at preventing and combating match manipulation ahead of future competitions. Agencies

