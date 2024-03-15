FIFA international: India U23 men's to play friendlies against Malaysia

New Delhi: The Indian U23 men’s team is set to travel to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to play two friendly matches against Malaysia U23 on March 22 and 25, falling under the FIFA international match window.

Former India international and current NorthEast United FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa has been appointed as the head coach of the India U23 men’s team. Noel Wilson is the assistant coach, while Dipankar Choudhury is the goalkeeper coach of the team.

A list of 26 probables for the camp was announced by Moosa on Thursday, March 14. The camp will begin on March 15 in New Delhi following which the final squad of 23 players will travel to Kuala Lumpur on March 20. IANS

