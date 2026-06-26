Women’s T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Eye Must-Win Victory Over Scotland to Stay in Semi-Final Race

Manchester: An energised Sri Lanka will aim to keep their semifinal hopes alive when they clash with Scotland in their final Group B match of the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

While Sri Lanka are in a strict must-win situation, Scotland will aim to sign off on a high from a campaign where they have shown flashes of brilliance despite already being eliminated quickly from the race to knockouts.

The qualification scenario in Group B has intensified after hosts and 2009 champions England became the first team to secure a semifinal berth with eight points. The battle for the solitary remaining spot in the last four stage from this group has boiled down to a three-way tussle between the West Indies, defending champions New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. IANS

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