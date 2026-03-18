FIFA World Cup 2026 uncertainty grows as Iran eye venue change

New Delhi: Iran’s participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is uncertain as the country’s football federation are in talks with FIFA to move its scheduled matches in the United States to Mexico due to rising security concerns.

Iranian football president Mehdi Taj confirmed this development. He stated that safety assurances are a major issue. “When [US President Donald] Trump has said he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” Taj said in a post shared via the Iranian embassy in Mexico’s X account. “We are negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s World Cup matches in Mexico.”

These concerns arise from the ongoing conflict following the US-Israel airstrikes on Iran in 2026, which started in late February and has heightened regional tensions. Iran’s sports minister previously indicated the seriousness of the situation, mentioning that the national team might not be able to take part in the tournament as planned.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Iran would be allowed to participate but recognized the sensitivity of the matter. He said the team is welcome but suggested it might not be suitable for them to play in the United States “for their own life and safety.”

Iran had easily qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. They became the first Asian team to secure their spot on March 25, 2025. According to the current schedule, they are set to play two group matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

However, the worsening geopolitical situation raises the possibility of a dramatic withdrawal. This would be unprecedented in the modern era of the World Cup and could require FIFA to make a last-minute replacement decision.

For now, the Asian Football Confederation has said it has not received any official communication about a withdrawal. It added that the Iranian federation has confirmed its intention to participate, although the rapidly changing situation continues to create uncertainty about their final decision. IANS

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