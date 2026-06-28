FIFA World Cup: Leandro Trossard’s brace powers Belgium into knockouts

Vancouver: Leandro Trossard struck twice as Belgium cruised to a commanding 5-1 victory over New Zealand on Friday to finish top of Group G and book their place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

Both Belgium and Egypt finished level on five points but Belgium topped the group on goal difference. With Egypt’s draw 1-1 draw with Iran ensuring they also advance, Iran were third with three points, and New Zealand exited the competition with a single point from their three matches.

Belgium broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when a sweeping attacking move ended with Trossard tapping in Kevin De Bruyne’s teasing cross. And the Arsenal forward doubled Belgium’s advantage just five minutes into the second half after chesting down another De Bruyne delivery and volleying home from close range.

Elijah just made Courtois dive down low to his left, and make a decent block for their first sight of goal as the ball trickled wide. But Belgium soon reasserted control as Trossard set up De Bruyne and the world record goal scorer put the ball into the far corner with a low finish from the edge of the area, becoming the oldest ever goal scorer for Belgium at a FIFA World Cup as he turned 34 during this competition. New Zealand responded when in the 84th minute with a powerful low strike before two substitutes for Belgium completed a comprehensive victory. Romelu Lukaku added the fourth with a header and fellow substitute Alexis Saelemaekers put the icing on the cake with an effort in injury time. IANS

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