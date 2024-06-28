FIH Hockey Pro League: Germany women qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

Amsterdam: With a win against Great Britain in the FIH Hockey Pro League match here on Thursday, the Germany women's team qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

At the start of the 2023/24 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League, a new incentive was added to the event, with the title winners in each section bagging a direct qualification to the respective FIH Hockey World Cups in 2026. As per the rules, in the event of Belgium or Netherlands winning either of the men’s or women’s titles, the team finishing in the highest position behind them would take their place in qualifying for the World Cup.

Netherlands women have been in sublime form all season in the FIH Hockey Pro League and sealed their second consecutive and fourth overall title in front of their home fans, with a 4-0 win against Germany on June 22. As the hosts, Netherlands had already secured qualification for the upcoming World Cup, therefore the team finishing in second place in the Pro League would instead inherit the direct qualification spot in hockey’s showpiece quadrennial event. IANS

