FIH Hockey Pro League: India go down against Australia in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: India suffered its first loss of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 after it went down 4-5 against Australia at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Criag Fulton’s side went two goals down inside the first quarter but fought back to lead 4-2 at the half-time break. But Australia rallied late in the contest to score four goals in the second half and pip the home team by the barest of margins. Agencies

Also Read: FIH Hockey Pro League: Netherlands, Australia register easy wins

Also Watch: