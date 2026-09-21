Fiorentina hold Napoli to 1-1 draw

MILAN: Fiorentina maintained its unbeaten run under coach Paolo Vanoli as Alex Jimenez rescued a 1-1 draw with Napoli after Billy Gilmour’s exquisite opener for the visitors at the Artemio Franchi Stadium on Sunday.

The result moved Fiorentina onto four points, with Napoli on seven.

Fiorentina started well as Arthur Atta and Nicolo Fagioli both had shots diverted onto the bar in the space of two minutes, but it was the visitors who went in front in the 23rd minute when Scotland midfielder Gilmour raced onto a dropping ball from a corner and cushioned a volley past David de Gea.

Fiorentina hit back early in the second half through a deflected Jimenez strike before both goalkeepers produced excellent saves to keep the scores level. Agencies

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