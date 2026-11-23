Las Vegas: Max Verstappen produced a brilliant drive to win a wild Las Vegas Grand Prix as McLaren took a double podium in a race where the Ferraris collided again and Mercedes had a horror last few laps. Verstappen produced a top race to fend off spirited attacks from several racers, who threatened to defeat him, but the Dutch kept making his moves at the right time to win with little over half a second from Lando Norris as Oscar Piastri took third in a double podium finish for the Papayas. IANS

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