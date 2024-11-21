Football: Australia stuck on tightrope to World Cup qualifying

MELBOURNE: Kusini Yengi's stoppage-time goal saved Australia from a calamitous defeat by Bahrain in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday night but the Socceroos will be smarting over another blown chance to steal a march on Asian rivals on the road to 2026.

The 2-2 draw in Riffa left Australia second in Asia's Group C on seven points, nine behind runaway leaders Japan and one ahead of Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and China.

The top two teams at the end of the phase advance directly to the World Cup in North America, while the third and fourth-placed sides advance to another round.

Having missed a slew of chances in the 0-0 draw at home to Saudi Arabia last Thursday, Australia's profligacy continued in Riffa, leaving coach Tony Popovic plenty to ponder before the next home qualifier against Indonesia in March. Agencies

