Football: Saudi Arabia hold Australia in World Cup qualifier

MELBOURNE: Herve Renard marked his return to the Saudi Arabia dugout with a gritty 0-0 draw against hosts Australia as the Green Falcons fumed at a late disallowed goal that cost them maximum points in a crunch World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Both sides had chances in front of 27,000 fans at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium but Renard’s players were furious after Sultan Al-Ghannam’s late strike was ruled offside although it was confirmed by VAR after a long break in play.

“We have to give confidence to the referee ... “Renard told reporters. “I have to see it once again to be sure that they made the best decision. So I will not comment about this.”

At the halfway mark of the third phase of Asian qualifying, the result left Australia second in Group C on six points, four behind Japan, which plays Indonesia in Jakarta on Friday.

Saudi Arabia remains third, also on six points, but Bahrain, which has five, could leapfrog it and the Australians with a home win against China later on Thursday.

The top two teams at the end of the phase qualify directly for the 2026 finals in North America, with the third and fourth-placed teams advancing to another round of qualifiers. Agencies

