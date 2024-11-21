Football: Former Arsenal legend Patrick Viera joins Genoa CFC as head coach

Genoa: Italian side Genoa CFC has announced the appointment of former Arsenal legend Patrick Viera as the club’s new head coach after the sacking of Alberto Gilardino. The Serie A side was compelled to remove the managerial services of Alberto, who has been with the club since 2022, after the team had won two and drawn four of their opening 12 games. The side faces the threat of relegation at 17th place in the league and have already been knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Sampdoria on penalties.

“Genoa CFC announces that it has entrusted the technical management of the first team to Patrick Vieira. The new coach will lead the first training session after the formalisation of the contract at the Villa Rostan headquarters this afternoon. IANS

