Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

Buenos Aires: Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is set to return to Argentina’s national squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers after serving a suspension. Joining the squad for the first time is young Valencia midfielder Enzo Berrenechea. Captain Lionel Messi will once again lead Argentina.

Martinez, who plays his club football with Aston Villa, was suspended for two matches by FIFA for “offensive behaviour and violation of fair play principles” after making a controversial gesture with the Copa America trophy in a match against Chile and later hitting a local TV camera following a defeat to Colombia. Argentina will be first facing Paraguay away on November 14, followed by a home game against Peru five days later. They are currently leads the table with 22 points, three points clear of second-place Colombia, as it seeks to secure early qualification for the 2026 World Cup. IANS

