Honburi: The India U17 men's football team lost to Thailand 2-3 in a high-octane clash of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers at the Chonburi Stadium on Sunday despite leading at half-time. The loss means India will have to wait for the results of the other group-stage games before they know their fate regarding progression to the next round. IANS

