Former allrounder Jacob Oram appointed as New Zealand bowling coach

Auckland: Former allrounder Jacob Oram has been named as New Zealand men’s cricket team bowling coach, taking over the role vacated by Shane Jurgensen in November. He will officially begin the role on October 7, before the start of the three-match Test series against India.

Oram, who played 229 international matches for the Blackcaps, had previously served as a bowling coach in last year’s Test tour to Bangladesh, February’s T20I series at home against Australia, along with the recent ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to be involved with the Blackcaps again. To be back involved with a team that means so much to me and has been a big part of my life is a real honour,” Oram said. IANS

