Galle Test Between Sri Lanka And New Zealand To Have Rest Day Due To Presidential Elections

The first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Galle, scheduled to begin on September 18, will have a rest day on September 21 due to presidential elections in the island nation.
New Delhi: The first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Galle, scheduled to begin on September 18, will have a rest day on September 21 due to presidential elections in the island nation.

While announcing the schedule for the two-match Test series, which is a part of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the first game will be played across six days, with September 21 earmarked as a rest day ‘owing to the Presidential Election of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka’.

It will be the first time a rest day, a common fixture in red-ball matches in the previous millennium, will be included in a Test match since 2008. Sri Lanka last held a Test match across six days in 2001, when their game against Zimbabwe at Colombo included a rest day due to Poya Day (full moon day) in the island nation, with no sporting activities held that day. IANS

