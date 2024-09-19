Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting appointed as Punjab Kings head coach

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has officially been appointed as the new head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the next four seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In July, Ponting’s seven-year term with the Delhi Capitals ended after the franchise failed to enter IPL 2024 playoffs. He now becomes the sixth head coach in seven seasons for the PBKS, who finished ninth in the 2024 IPL season and chose to part ways with head coach Trevor Bayliss.

“I am grateful to Punjab Kings for presenting me with the opportunity to be the new Head Coach. I am excited to take up the new challenge. I had great conversations with the owners and the management about the way forward and was truly elated to see the alignment of our visions for the team.

“We all want to repay the fans who have stayed with the franchise over the years and we promise that they will see a much different Punjab Kings going forward,” said Ponting in a statement issued by the franchise on Thursday.

Under the Australian’s leadership, Delhi Capitals had reached the playoffs in three seasons - 2019, 2020 and 2021, while becoming known for his insightful coaching skills, nurturing youngsters and forming a good relationship with captain Rishabh Pant. IANS

